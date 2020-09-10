CHAMPAIGN — Nancy L. Auth, 76, of Champaign passed away at 5:55 p.m. Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at home in Champaign.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Father Fredi Gomez-Torres and Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. The family is abiding by the COVID-19 suggestions set forth. They ask that you please adhere to social distancing and please wear a mask when you enter the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Nancy was born on June 15, 1944, in Urbana, a daughter of Edward M. and Helen L. Manny Hillard.
Surviving are three children, Kim (Ron) Smith of Gilbert, Ariz., Ted (Sarah) Auth of Mahomet and Adam Auth of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Also surviving are grandchildren Robbie (Kathy) White, Whitney (Jamie) Dietsch, Colin Auth, Dylan Clark, Tatum Auth, Avery Auth and Aubrey Auth, as well as great-grandchildren Olivia White, Benjamin White, Rhema White, Abigail Dietsch, Zoey Dietsch and Stella Auth. Nancy is also survived by her siblings, Judy Knapp of Tucson, Ariz., Edward (Michele) Hillard II of Monticello and Sarah (Richard) Furguiele of Rockford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sue Butz; brother, Jimmy Hillard; and grandson, Tyler Auth.
Nancy loved sewing, fishing and going to her senior groups on Wednesdays. She loved to travel, especially to Wisconsin and Florida, and she just loved to be around the water; however, she really loved her dog, Lucy.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, has the honor to serve the family of Nancy L. Auth, “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.