TUSCOLA — Nancy L. Bosch, 82, of Tuscola passed away at 3:46 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. with visitation following from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Nancy was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Douglas County, the daughter of John and Cleta Lecher Cler. She married Harold M. Bosch on Jan. 10, 1959, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. He survives. Also surviving are her children, Terasa (Robert) Smith of Hampton, Ga., Michael (Mindi) Bosch of Tuscola, Todd (Shawna) Bosch of Tuscola, Phil (Denise) Bosch of Tuscola and Carrie (Greg) Boyce of Wentzville, Mo.; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Phyllis Rund of Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Joyce Butler and Lucinda “Cindy” Rogers.
Nancy graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1954 and from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She formerly worked at Mercy Hospital, Urbana; Jarman Memorial Hospital, Tuscola; and for Dr. Walter Steiner. In 1980, Nancy began working as a substitute rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and retired in January 2000 with 20 years of service, the last nine years she was the full-time carrier on Rural Route 2, Tuscola.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; reading; and flower and rock gardening.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.