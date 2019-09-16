DANVILLE — Nancy L. Fullen, 86, of Danville passed away peacefully Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.
Nancy was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Danville, to Steven and Belva Poullos. She married Jack F. Fullen on May 20, 1951.
She had nine children: Jackie (Tim) Prunkard of Fairmount, Glenda Feutz of Danville, Marsha (Richard) Yetter of Corydon, Ind., Diana (Jim) Gleichman of Chicago, Jack Jr. (Tracy) Fullen of Bismarck, Karen (Rick) Schultz of Westville, Mark (Lisa) Fullen of Danville, Sandra (Mike) Crabb of Carmel, Ind., and Louie (LeAnn) Fullen of Danville. Also, she has 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; special niece and nephew, Stephanie and Brice Yates; and special friends, LeAnn Fullen and Patricia Polacek.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Diana Lynn; sisters, Martha, Marilyn and Helen; and brother, Louie.
Nancy was a member of Second Church of Christ. She loved to cook, loved her yard and gardening, but her true love was her family. She worked at McKinley School and retired from USMC Hospital in 1996.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Colonial Manor and Autumn Fields in Tilton. Thanks to Diana Lynn and Jim Gleichman, our sister and brother-in-law, for helping make it possible for our family to get exceptional car for our mother.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept.18, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Drew Mentzer officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be entombed at Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made in her name to Second Church of Christ, Danville.