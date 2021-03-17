CHAMPAIGN — Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Nancy L. Thomas will be at noon Saturday, March 20, at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, with the Rev. Keith Thomas officiating. Visitation will commence at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the church. She will await the resurrtection in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Mrs. Thomas transitioned peacefully Saturday (March 13, 2021) at the home of her daughter, Melvinnia Bowdry, surrounded by the love of her family.
CDC regulations will be enforsed.
Compassionate and professional services provided by Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign.