HOMER — Nancy Marilee Lambert of Homer passed away Tuesday (July 13, 2021) at home.
She was born April 7, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Aleela Mingee McCleary. She was married to Jack Lambert in Tolono on July 22, 1978.
She is survived by her siblings, Robert C. McCleary (Dee Dee) of Golconda, Deborah Jeanne Ward (Robert) of Mahomet, David Philip McCleary (Carol) of Tolono and Michael William McCleary of Dearborn, Mich. Also surviving are many loved Lambert family members and nieces and nephews from both the Lambert and McCleary families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and parents.
Nancy was funny, witty, bright and a talented individual who always brought joy and laughter to those who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded by Freese Funeral Home, Tolono. She will be laid to rest at a later date.
Memorial donations in Nancy’s honor may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802.