CHAMPAIGN — Nancy J. McNeill, 93, of Champaign died at 7:40 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
Private graveside services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy was born on Dec. 23, 1926, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of Grady Sr. and Gladys Germany Sturgeon. She married Robert McNeill in 1945 in Paris, Texas; he died on Sept. 2, 2016.
Nancy met husband Bob at Camp Maxey in Paris, Texas, during World War II while singing and dancing at the local USO (which was based in the camp). Husband Robert was a saxophonist in the camp jazz band. Both Nancy and Robert enjoyed performing jazz music and did so for several years after WWII on the road, where Nancy would sing and Robert played saxophone in several different touring bands.
After the arrival of their children, they settled in Kewanee (where Robert’s father had started McNeill Asphalt Co.) to raise their family and Nancy became a full-time mother and housewife. Upon Robert’s retirement, they moved to Denton, Texas, then to Sarasota, Fla., where they lived until 2005, when they relocated to Champaign to be near their sons.
Survivors include two sons, Chip McNeill of Champaign and Christopher McNeill of New Braunfels, Texas; two grandchildren, Meredith and Aaron; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and two brothers, Grady Jr. and Bill.
