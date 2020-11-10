URBANA — Nancy J. Medrow, 84, of Urbana passed away at 9:13 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to COVID-19, all guests are required to wear a mask. Thank-you.
Nancy was born on Oct. 5, 1936, in Champaign, to parents Robert and Iona (McIntire) McIntyre. She graduated from Urbana High School and married Roger Medrow in May 1956. When she was younger, Nancy loved to play games and cards with her friends and family. During her career, she owned and operated her business, Unique Baby Gifts. Nancy loved to crochet and host celebrations for all her family events, including marriages, newborns and holidays. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Iona Garrett, Katherine Pritchard, Violet Schoonover and Sally Walters; and brother, Ruben McIntyre.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Medrow; sons, Chris Medrow and Roger (Linda) Medrow II; daughter, Susan (John) Peters; brother, Dan (Brenda) McIntyre; grandchildren, Joshua Medrow and Stacey Peters; and sister-in-law, Donna McIntyre.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.