PHOENIX — Nancy Caroline Lendrum Modzelewski, 84, of Phoenix, formerly of Chicago Heights and Champaign, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy was born July 20, 1937, in Champaign, the daughter of Dorthea and James Lendrum. She had one brother, Peter Lendrum. Nancy graduated from DePauw University in 1959. She majored in education with a minor in psychology and music and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Nancy met her husband, Ernest Modzelewski, at Depauw University, and they were married on June 10, 1959. They moved from Chicago Heights to Phoenix on Oct. 1, 1961, where they raised four daughters, Lisa, Karen, Melinda and Pamela.
Nancy enjoyed many activities, such as working with Goodwill, the Phoenix Cotillion and the Visiting Nurses. She loved crafts, all animals (especially bunnies), bowling, traveling with Ernie and friends, and playing the piano.
She was passionate about donating to the Phoenix Humane Society, where she volunteered her time. She also made a special trip with Ernie to Best friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
Nancy had many wonderful lifelong friends that were dear to her heart. She was an incredible, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Ernie; her four daughters, Lisa, Karen, Melinda and Pamela; two sons-in-law, Joe and Kyle; nine grandchildren, Lauren, Aleks, Elsa, Jack, Bella, Pete, Sam, Nick and Isabelle; three great-grandchildren, Davis, Levi and Micah; and her beloved dog, Sasha.
A memorial service and reception will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy would love any donations to go to the Phoenix Humane Society.