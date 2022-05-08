Nancy Nichols May 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVOY — Nancy Nichols, 85, of Savoy died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Champaign.Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. May 14 at Body Cemetery, Woodland. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos