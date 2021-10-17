MAHOMET — Nancy D. Odle, 67, of Mahomet died Thursday morning (Oct. 14, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Nancy was born on Dec. 18, 1953, in Champaign, to Erich "Sugar" and Helen (Black) Gerdts. She married Tom Odle on Nov. 17, 1972, in Mahomet.
She leaves her husband, Tom, of 48 years; two sons, Derrick (Tessa) Odle of Seymour and Adam Odle of Champaign; three grandchildren, Nick (Margaret) Jarvis, Madeline Odle and Grant Odle; one great-grandson, Ike Jarvis; three sisters, Mary Richardson, Linda Richardson and Lucy Griswold; one dog, Sawyer; and two granddogs, Hobbs and Jack.
Nancy was a proud wife, mother, animal lover and self-proclaimed “domestic engineer” or homemaker. She enjoyed shopping for others, traveling, going on drives, spending time with her family and cooking very large meals for them. She had a servant heart and will be greatly missed.
Blair-Owens Funeral Home will hold graveside funeral services Thursday, Oct. 21, at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet, beginning at noon. Pastor Dave Ashby will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.