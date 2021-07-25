CHAMPAIGN — Nancy J. Osterhoff (Kernodle), 84, passed away Thursday (July 22, 2021) peacefully at home in Champaign.
A resident of Champaign most of her life, she was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Moweaqua, a daughter of Kenneth Brace Kernodle and Mabel C. Jones Kernodle.
She will be greatly missed and remembered by her daughter, Lorilee Barker (Robert) of Champaign; son, Kris A. Osterhoff of Champaign; eight grandchildren, Keelie King (Jeff), Katelin Schroeder (Robert), Kristen Barker, Eric Stief (Robyn), Courtney Stief, Skyler Stief, Christina Osterhoff Jensen and Madison Osterhoff; and three great-grandchildren, Ashlin King, Jaidin King and Amelia Schroeder.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia R. Flynn; a brother, Robert Lee Kernodle; a daughter, Vicki Stief (Edward); and her good friend of many years, Paul Foil.
Nancy was a member of the Baha’i Faith and a graduate of Champaign schools and attended classes at the University of Illinois and Parkland College. She enjoyed her family, reading, nature and gardening.
A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens. As an alternative to a visitation, there will be a celebration of Nancy’s life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5512 W. Windsor Road, Champaign (a half-mile west of Rising Road). Please come and share your memories and stories of Nancy.
