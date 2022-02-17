RANTOUL — Nancy Peck, 84, of Rantoul, formerly of Gifford, passed into the arms of God on Tuesday evening (Feb. 15, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born July 26, 1937, in Urbana, a daughter of Homer and Henrietta (Bartell) Crozier.
She is survived by two daughters, Monica (James Rogers) Campbell of Danville and Melinda (Gary) Cole of Fisher; seven grandchildren, Corbin (Shelbie) Sumner of Danville, Tyler (Stephanie) Campbell of Dubuque, Iowa, Jordyn Campbell of Tucson, Ariz., James Campbell of Champaign, Stephen (Michael) Campbell of Norfolk, Va., Douglas Cole of Mahomet and Caitlin (Kegan Hunt) Cole of Westville; and three great-grandchildren, Liam Sumner, Atlas Campbell and Callen Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ernest Crozier and Clarence Crozier; and three sisters, Esther Craft, Barbara James and Helen Hoffmann.
Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Rantoul Township High School and a 1958 graduate of the Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing. She was a lifetime member of American Lutheran Church, involved in the Stephen Ministries, parish nursing and church choir. She was on the Burnham scholarship committee. She was co-owner of Pecks Star Market, Gifford. She worked as an industrial nurse at Kraft Foods and was also employed in rehabilitation medical management. She was an avid fan of Illini sports, the Chicago Cubs and any sport or musical activity of her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 Saturday morning at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 Friday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church or the Mills Breast Cancer Research.