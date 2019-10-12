BUCKLEY — Nancy Ann Pikkarainen, 62, of Buckley passed away at 7:43 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary ER, Urbana.
There will be no services at this time. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Nancy was born Aug. 28, 1957, in Rutland, Vt., a daughter of George L. and Charlotte E. Garrow Pikkarainen.
She is survived by her longtime partner and caregiver, Daniel Hoke of Buckley; mother, Charlotte Pikkarainen of Fair Haven, Vt.; two sons, Matthew Crandall of Voorhees, N.J., and Christopher Crandall of Rantoul; three grandchildren, Blake, Jacob and Averiona; and one sister, Dorothy (Bill) Brothers of Fair Haven, Vt.
She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters, Karen S. King and Gale P. Lewis.
Nancy worked in distribution at The News-Gazette for many years. She enjoyed knitting, fishing and helping people. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.