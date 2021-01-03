SPRINGFIELD — Nancy R. (Miller) Clark-Kull, 84, of Springfield, formerly of Mattoon, died at 2:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Nancy was born on March 7, 1936, in Vincennes, Ind., to J. Raymond Miller and F. Lorraine (Brian) Miller. During childhood, Nancy’s family moved to Sumner. There she attended school and graduated with honors from Sumner High School. Upon graduation, she began college at Eastern Illinois University.
In August 1954, Nancy married Ollie W. Clark, who was an Air Force career man. This union resulted in the birth of two children, O. Bruce Clark of Temecula, Calif., and Connie L. Clark of Springfield. They survive. Also surviving are a sister, Karen L. McCullough (Bill) of Piedmont, Ala., and Highland, Ind.; two brothers, Robert L. Miller (Gwen; deceased) of Magnolia, Texas, and H. Lin Piper (Deana) of Albuquerque, N.M.; as well as six nieces and three nephews.
During Ollie’s Air Force career, Nancy and her family lived in Germany and on the island of Crete, Greece, as well as in San Antonio. After Ollie’s retirement, the family moved to Rantoul.
While living overseas, Nancy taught school in Germany and Crete. Upon Ollie’s retirement to Rantoul, Nancy began teaching in Rantoul City Schools. During the final phase of Nancy’s teaching career, she served as an elementary teacher, reading specialist and finally retired as principal. All in all, Nancy had a very rewarding career. She was a lifelong student, taking advantage of college classes throughout her career and earning degrees in guidance and counseling and school administration, as well as acquiring hours for reading specialist. She even acquired a minor in German during the years she lived in Germany with Ollie and her children.
Nancy had many interests and hobbies in her life, but what she loved most was ballroom dancing. Nancy and Ollie were introduced to ballroom dancing by German friends who encouraged them to begin lessons at the Tanzschule (dance school) Schultz. They enrolled and that began their lifelong love affair with ballroom dancing.
Upon returning to the United States and retirement, Nancy and her husband learned of dance lessons at the Rec Arena in the Champaign area, taught by Sandy and Dave Lampert. There they were able to continue their love of dancing.
However, in fall 1985, Nancy lost Ollie, her soul mate, due to an automobile accident. A few years after Ollie’s death, Nancy was introduced to Robert Kull, a business owner in Mattoon. They discovered they had several shared interests, including a love for ballroom dancing. These interests created a bond between Nancy and Robert. Soon he asked her to become his wife. Nancy consented, and they were married in December 1991. Commuting between Rantoul and Mattoon became rather taxing, so Nancy chose to take early retirement at the end of the 1993 school year and move to Mattoon.
Nancy found more time for her interests after she retired. She enrolled at Lakeland College in Mattoon and earned a certificate as an esthetician. She also made a commitment to her health by practicing daily aerobics, yoga and tai chi. Nancy and Robert continued taking dance lessons. They sought out dances all over the country as she was now free to travel with Robert as he entered his classic cars in competitions throughout the United States.
It was destined that Nancy again become widowed. After several years of decline, Robert died in February 2017. At that point, Nancy moved to Springfield to be near her daughter, Connie.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center, and her cremated remains placed with Ollie, the father of her children, at Arlington Nation Cemetery. A private ceremony will be held at a future date by Nancy’s children.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to IRTA Foundation (Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation), 828 S. Second St., Fourth Floor, Springfield, IL 62704; The Ollie W. Clark Scholarship Memorial at Kaskaskia College, Kaskaskia College Foundation, 27210 College Road, Centralia, IL 62801; or The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Key Women Educators at deltakappagamma.org/IL/.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.