CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Harshman Rice, 99, of Champaign passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice Ark in Chicago.
Nancy was born on Feb. 18, 1920, at the University of Chicago Hospital, a daughter of Thurman and Catherine Sheehan Harshman.
She married William (Bill) Rice on March 6, 1943. He preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 1994, as did son William Jr. on Aug. 26, 2015.
She is survived by son Thomas of Champaign and daughter Wendy (Norm Winer) Rice of Wilmette; granddaughters Angeline Rice of Champaign, Catherine Winer of Chicago, and Rebecca Winer of New York; grandsons Timothy (Lanata) Rice of Champaign and Joseph (Liz) Winer of Oakland, Calif.; and great-grandsons Ethan Rice and Devin Rice, both of Champaign, and Jack Armstrong Winer of Oakland Calif.
Nancy attended St. Philip Neri school in Chicago and after graduation from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Chicago she attended the University of Illinois from 1937 to 1941, where she was president of Chi Omega sorority, was on the junior board of the YWCA, and was junior prom queen. After graduation she taught at Hyde Park High School in Chicago.
While husband Bill served on the aircraft carriers USS Saratoga and Monterey as a Navy fighter pilot during World War II, Nancy worked in the Fire Prevention Department in Chicago and as a Red Cross gray lady at the Hyde Park Hotel for injured soldiers.
After Bill’s discharge from the Navy in 1945, they moved to Champaign when Bill accepted a position with the University of Illinois Alumni Association and later as assistant to the U of I president as legislative liaison. Nancy was active in the community, serving as president of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and Children’s Home and Aid Society, treasurer of the first Champaign-Urbana Symphony board, founder of the Volunteer Bureau, and Secretary of the Service League (now Junior League). Her strong support for the U of I showed as a member of the President’s Council, life member of the Alumni Association, and season ticket holder of football and basketball from 1937 to 2011 (except for four war years).
While her husband was working in the university president’s office as liaison with the state legislature and as an assistant to Governors Stratton and Kerner, Nancy and Bill enjoyed entertaining the governors and many legislators after football games.
After Bill’s death in 1994 she continued to live in the home she loved in Champaign, and delighted in the family gatherings and reminiscences. She enjoyed crosswords, Jeopardy, knitting, and caring for her roses.
There will be a private family ceremony celebrating her life.