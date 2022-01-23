BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Jo Schmidgall (nee Prestin) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Nancy was born July 11, 1945, in Champaign, to Grace C. Prestin (McCormick) and Harry L. Prestin. Nancy was a 49-year resident of Bloomington. She graduated from Champaign Senior (now Central) High School in 1963 and also attended Illinois State University in Normal for three years. She retired from the Illinois Wesleyan University bookstore after a 30-plus-year career.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Bruce Prestin (Valerie) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; brother-in-law, Bob Williams of Tolono; and nephews, Chad (Angie) Williams and Jason (Faith) Williams, all of Tolono, and Douglas (Amber) Prestin of Fort Lauderdale.
Nancy was actively involved in several knitting groups and enjoyed knitting, various crafts, traveling and spending time with her friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul J. Schmidgall; both parents; and her sister, Margaret Williams.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Hank Sanford will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana.
Memorials may be made to projectlinus.org/donations/. Funeral arrangements are through Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.