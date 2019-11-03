MAHOMET — Nancy Scott, 66, of Mahomet passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Monticello.
Nancy was born July 31, 1953, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Charles and Rosemarie Heckman.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, John; daughters, Maureen (Jason) Renaud of San Angelo, Texas, Eileen (Patrick) Krieg of Parkesburg, Pa., Mary (Josh) Deakin of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Megan (Bill) Scott of Champaign; and grandchildren, Holly, Hunter, Tyler, Avery, Claire and Charlie.
Nancy has been a resident of Mahomet for 34 years and has been retired from the Mahomet Seymour School District since 2016. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Per Nancy’s request, there will be no funeral services.
The Scott family is being assisted by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.