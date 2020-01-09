URBANA — The Rev. Nancy R. Scott, 89, of Urbana died at 7:59 p.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) in Urbana.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 801 S. Fifth St., Champaign, with a reception following the service. The Rev. Heidi Weatherford will officiate.
Nancy was born Jan. 17, 1930, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Roy Samuel Beernink and Evelyn Mae Coy Beernink. She married Walter Cleon Scott, son of Cleon and Edythe Perry Scott, on Aug. 25, 1951, in West Allis, Wis. He died Feb. 18, 2018, in Urbana. They had three children, Rachel Scott Eichelberger Hilst of Linden, Ind., and her son, Calvin Eichelberger of Mackinaw; Richard Andrew Scott died in Big Spring, Texas, on June 30, 1993; and Karen Ruth Stephens died Oct. 4, 2010. Her husband, Kevin R. Stephens, and their daughter, Kelly B. Stephens Springer (Mrs. David Springer), survive.
Nancy’s education included Nathan Hale Junior-Senior High School, 1947; Monmouth College, Monmouth, 1951, bachelor of science. She taught general science from 1951 to 1953, while Walter attended Pittsburgh-Xenia Theological Seminary. He was ordained by the Presbytery of Northwest Ohio. Nancy accompanied him in his pastorates at Belle Center, Ohio; Winona Lake, Ind.; Glen Ellyn; Pikeville, Ky.; Kirklin, Ind.; and Hopedale.
In 1986, Nancy received a master of divinity from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago. She was ordained Dec. 14, 1986, by the Presbytery of Southeastern Illinois, in her first congregation, Northminster Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville. Later, she served as pastor at Presbyterian Churches in Illinois at Liverpool and St. David, Morton, Pontiac and Rantoul.
Memorial contributions may be made to McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church or the Assistance Program of the Board on Pensions Presbyterian Church USA. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.