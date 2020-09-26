HAYWARD, Minn. — Nancy Joy (Black) Skaar, 83, of Hayward, Minn., passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Retirement Center.
A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. The Rev. Josh Enderson will officiate. Burial will follow in Hayward Cemetery at a later date.
Nancy was born at home in Glenville, Minn., to Harry and Nellie (Sherwood) Black, on Nov. 28, 1936. She was baptized and confirmed at Glenville Methodist Church and has been a member for many years and enjoyed singing in the choir. In 1952, Nancy joined Hayward Lutheran Church, where she belonged to Luther League, ladies aide groups, taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir.
Nancy attended Albert Lea High School. In recent years, she enjoyed attending her class reunion luncheons. She was a member of the Elite 600 Bowling Club. She worked at Shoe Carnival, Ralieghs Hardware and Lou-Rich. She liked playing cards and taking care of people.
As a child, Nancy’s dad, Harry, showed free movies in the park in Glenville. She was in charge of reading the commercials, and that was where she met her future husband. Nancy married James Skaar on June 12, 1954. To this union, seven daughters were born. Together, Jim, Nancy and their daughters worked hard to make their Grade A Guernsey dairy operation successful.
Nancy was a 4-H leader for many years and helped her seven daughters in their own 4-H endeavors. She also enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn (Lowell) Nelson, Paul Stieler and special friend Annie Mattson, Cherry (Kevin) Buttles, Diane (Bruce) Stundahl, Sue (Craig) Stundahl, Mary (Christian) Elleby and Debra (Dave) Janson; siblings and siblings-in-law, Blanche (Kenny) Brauns, George (Brenda) Black and Paul (Zong Minh) Black; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and Brazilian exchange student Andriéa Vizeu of New York City.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James; parents, Harry and Nellie Black; daughter, LaVonne Stieler; granddaughter, Jaclyn Nelson; grandson, Keith Stundahl; brother, Vernon Black; and sisters, Nellie Wobschall and Wilma Helmey; brothers-in-law, Willis Wobschall, Kenneth Brauns and Harley Helmey; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Black.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hayward Lutheran Church.