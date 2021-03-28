Nancy Parry Swaney, 82, of Philo passed away peacefully Thursday (March 25, 2021) at home.
Private funeral services will be held at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. The Rev. Jeff Stahl of Countryside Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Mrs. Swaney was born Jan. 12, 1939, in Champaign, a daughter of Verne L. and Linnetta M. (Hawkins) Parry. She married John D. Mumm, with whom she had three children. She later married Roger L. Swaney. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Ray) Hettinger of Tolono, Michael (Cindy) Mumm of Philo and Jana (Donnie) Perry of Philo; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) Hettinger of Monticello, Kara Hettinger of Tolono, Brooke (Wade) Blankenship of Rantoul, Colby Mumm of Philo, Lacey (Andrew) Holmer of Monticello, Austin Perry of Urbana and Hailey (Justin) Martinez of Charleston; eight great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Karen Swaney of Urbana; eight stepgrandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and her brother, James D. Parry of Jeffersonville, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, and stepson.
Mrs. Swaney attended Maple Grove Country School, rural Tolono, through fifth grade. She then attended schools in the Unity district, graduating from Unity High School in 1956. She especially treasured the lifelong friends she made there.
She started working at a young age, beginning on the family farm, walking beans and detasseling corn. She worked in the Champaign County Courthouse, Urbana, for 30 years, first in the County Clerk’s Office and then in the Circuit Clerk’s Office, retiring as chief deputy.
Mrs. Swaney loved her friends, eating out, shopping, quilting, traveling and gambling; but most of all, she loved her family. Her laugh and love will be missed by all of us.
The family sincerely appreciates all the kind words of encouragement, prayers and cards shared with them and their mother. A special thank-you to Brea, Cassie and Carol.
Memorials may be made to Countryside Methodist Church, 1807 County Road 1000 N, Urbana, IL 61802, or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.