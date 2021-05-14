Nancy Swisher Orlea May 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Nancy Swisher Orlea, 79, of Pocomoke City, Md., formerly of Danville, died Dec. 16, 2020, in Pocomoke.Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers