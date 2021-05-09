DANVILLE — Since no one knows me as well as I know myself, I have chosen to write my own obituary. This is my final gift to my family and friends. I finished my days here Dec. 16, 2020, at home with my family, and hopefully I am dwelling with all my loved ones who've gone before me. I pray the Lord has a special place here for not only the humans but also for all my dear fur and feathered friends whom I've so dearly loved.
The Rainbow Bridge
There is a bridge connecting heaven and Earth and is called the Rainbow Bridge because of its many colors. Just this side of the Rainbow Bridge there is a land of meadows, hills and valleys with lush green grass. When a beloved pet dies, the pet goes to this special place. There is always food and water and warm spring weather. The old and frail are young again. Those who are maimed are made whole again. They play all day with each other, but there is one thing missing. They are not with their special person who loved them on Earth. So each day they run and play until the day comes when one suddenly stops playing and looks up.
A nose twitches, the ears are up.
The eyes are staring!
And this one runs from the group.
You have been seen, and when you and your special friend meet, you take him or her into your arms and embrace. Your face is kissed again and again, and you look once more into the eyes of your trusting pet. Then you cross the Rainbow Bridge together, never again to be seperated!
Author Unknown
To many people my life may seem mundane, but I feel I lived a full life and experienced so much that enriched and formed the person I became. I was born April 11, 1942, to Leland and Dorothea Largent Swisher in Danville. I welcomed a little sister, Joan Margo, 18 months later. We had an interesting childhood being raised by Mom in the home of our grandparents, Bessie and Clarence Largent. I graduated from DHS and attended DACC when classes were still being held in the same building.
I was married to Ronald Orlea from 1962 to 1975 and was blessed with two great kids, Candace Lynn and Rayth Henry. In 1987, I was again blessed by Candi with a fantastic granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth, and for a wonderful 17 hours on Sept. 2, 2010, I proudly inherited the title of great-grandmother to Zoe Jane, the tiny and beautiful daughter of Ashley. In his infinite wisdom, God felt she was too young and beautiful to stay with us and took her into his arms on Sept. 3, 2010. Candi, Rayth, Ashley and Zoe have been my greatest accomplishment; through them I will live on.
My working years began at an early age as Joanie and I always found some way to earn spending money. We sold Christmas cards, did yard work, babysat many of the children at our first church, Immanuel Presbyterian (where Red Mask now resides) and sold Christmas ornaments we made from the roles of leftover aluminum foil from bottle caps at Meadow Gold Dairies, and as a carhop at the Dog N Suds root beer stand. My "real" careers begin at Jack Blackman architectural, Strader accounting, the Social Security Administration and Veterans Administration, from which I retired in 1997. After retirement, I found careers as an activities aid and alzheimer's unit at The Waters of Covington and then came full circle back to my grade school, alma mater, Garfield, as a lunch lady.
I resided in Danville and Westville early in adulthood, but my heart was captured by a little four-room cabin in the woods near the Wabash River. There my love of nature flourished as I delighted in feeding and observing all types of wildlife as well as doing wildlife rehabilitation for several years. I have never felt closer to God than when I was sitting under a tree in the woods listening to and watching all his creatures and marveling at all that is nature.
I also shared my home with a multitude of cats and dogs who needed a home, and they returned my love to them a thousand times over. From that time on, all my energy, passion and finances went toward their welfare as well as that of rescue and wildlife organizations. Because of that love, I pray anyone wishing to send a memorial will not purchase living flowers that will only die but make a donation that will continue to live on through your monetary help to the UI Wildlife Medical Clinic or one of our local animal rescue organizations.