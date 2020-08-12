DANVILLE — Nancy Weidenburner, 78, died Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1632 Georgetown Road, Tilton. Pastor Dan Kitinoja will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing is practiced at both the funeral service and visitation. Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Danville, is in charge of arrangements.