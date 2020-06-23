MAHOMET — Nancy J. Weidner of Mahomet passed at 7:56 a.m. Monday (June 22, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Nancy was born on Feb. 21, 1940, in Urbana to parents Clyde and Opal Scott of Urbana. She married Farris Weidner on March 6, 1999, and was a resident of Bondville for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Farris Weidner; three sisters; and four brothers.
She is survived by her sons, John Hall (Christie) of Bondville and David Hall (Jamie) of Mahomet; her brother, Bud Scott of New Jersey; her grandchildren, Tara Pawlak (Tommy), Tyler Hall (Ashley), Kyle Hall (Amie), Jennifer Hall (Craig), Jimmy Beck, Jillian Beckett, Zach Hall (Erin), Drew Hall and Holly Weber; her great-grandchildren, Kiarra, Kalan (Olivia), Tallen, Teegan, David, Bradlee, Collin, Mackenzie and Jackson; with one grandchild and her first great great-grandchild on their way.
Nancy spent her last days in the loving care of her granddaughter, Tara, and her family. She had unwavering love for everyone she met. Nancy retired from Champaign Unit 4 school district as a cook, also having worked at Magnavox and local Kroger and Eisner grocery stores.
Nancy loved spending time with her family, fishing with her husband, gardening and collecting anything chicken and roosters. She was a fan of the Cubs, TV shows "Big Brother" and "Survivor" and Hallmark Channel.
Arrangements are through Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. She will be laid to rest at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
