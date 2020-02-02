URBANA — Nancy Aline Winfrey, 55, of Tolono, our beloved friend, relative, sister, mother and wife, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Her love, kindness, even her sarcastic wit and humor will be missed by all.
Nancy grew up deeply loved with brother Alvie and sister Kathy. Nancy's parents, Harold Barker and Nancy (Woodcock), taught her the joy of laughter, which Nancy kindly passed on to anyone she knew. Such had an infectious way to demonstrate love and kindness to others.
Nancy met Earl Winfrey Sr., and for the last 37 years of her life, she built a family, having Earl Jr. and Mychel. Then she was given the blessing of grandchildren, Desmond and Reece. Building family and having her family close was something that Nancy always cherished.
Many loved ones preceded Nancy in death: Harold Barker, Nancy (Woodcock) Barker, Earl Winfrey Jr. and many other beloved family members and friends. Truly, we should love each moment we have with those we love.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Earl Winfrey Sr. of Tolono; her son, Mychel Winfrey of Tolono; grandsons Desmond and Reece; her brother, Alvie Barker; her sister, Kathy Barker; her mother-in-law, Vivian; her sister-in-law, Michele; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who all love her deeply.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Renner Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral services at noon. A graveside committal will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1803 N. Coler Ave., Urbana.
Nancy’s family and friends will continue to celebrate her life with a midday meal celebration at the Masonic Lodge, 102 E. Main St., Tolono, about 30 minutes after the completion of the graveside service at Woodlawn.
May we all cherish the golden memories with our beloved Nancy displaying through love, laughter and commitment to family. Time slows for no one, so live more, laugh more and cherish one another more.
