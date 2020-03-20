MATTOON — Nancy Kalene Zahrn, age 76, of Mattoon passed away at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Nancy was born on Jan. 21, 1944, in Mattoon, the daughter of James F. and Nora B. (Bailey) Neason. She married Charles F. Zahrn on Dec. 15, 1979, in Mattoon; he passed away in 2007.
She is survived by one daughter, Angela L. Brandvold of Mattoon; three stepchildren, Tony Zahrn and wife Kim of Fisher, Tim Zahrn and wife Denise of Brownsburg, Ind., and Penny Hicks and husband Jim of Albuquerque, N.M.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Neason and wife Tina of Mattoon; and three sisters, Jeanne F. Kelly of Charleston, Laura G. Neason of Las Vegas, Nev., and Georgeann VanDyke and husband Van of Texas.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Tom Neason; one sister, Norma Wishard; and one daughter, Kimberly Dean.
Nancy was formerly employed by U.S. Grant Motel, R.R. Donnelly and Kal Kan, and later retired from Service Star. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mattoon.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening and golfing at Rogala Golf Course. Nancy was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Nancy was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. She left a lasting legacy and will be greatly missed.
Memorials in her honor may be donated to American Lung Association, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711.
Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share memory with the family.