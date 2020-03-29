RANTOUL — Naoma “Dolly” DeWitt, 84, of Rantoul passed away early Friday morning (March 27, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She was born July 5, 1935, in Bemidji, Minn., a daughter of Guy and Florence (Sykes) Premo. She married Leighroy DeWitt, her high school sweetheart, on May 29, 1954, in Cass Lake, Minn., and they celebrated 50 wonderful years. He preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2004.
She is survived by three children, Cindy DeWitt of Rantoul, Robert (Christie) DeWitt of Lebanon, Ind., and Kris (Chad) Martin of Rantoul; a brother, Ronnie (Jenny) Premo of Rantoul; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Dolly was a real estate agent for Century 21 for 25 years. She was a published author, with three adult contemporary novels published. She knew Jesus as her Lord and savior and was a member of American Lutheran Church. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She will be buried in a private graveside service and placed beside her husband.
At a later date, there will be a celebration of life for all her family friends to gather in her honor.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church Preschool.