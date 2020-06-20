MAHOMET — Naomi Ervine Courson (Sanders), 83, of Mahomet passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Ervine was born in Mahomet to Verla and Irvin Sanders on Aug. 28, 1936. She went to school in Mahomet. She married Stanley Courson on Dec. 18, 1960.
She worked at the University of Illinois and other jobs, but her favorite job was being a loving mother and grandmother. She babysat her grandchildren for many years.
Ervine was preceded in death by her brother and both parents.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Stanley Courson; her son, Jeff (Tina) Courson, and her daughter, Julie (Bill) Sproat, all of Mahomet, and her son, Troy Courson of Champaign; and her four grandchildren, Emily Sproat, Elizabeth Sproat, Tyler Courson and Zachary Courson, all of Mahomet.
The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in her memory.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.