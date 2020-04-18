TUSCOLA — Naomi L. Conner, 96, of Tuscola passed away at 12:40 p.m. Thursday (April 16, 2020) at her residence.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Mrs. Conner was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Humboldt, the daughter of Merle and Blanche Pennell Bolin. She married Clarence E. “Batch” Conner on May 6, 1944, in Hindsboro. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2010.
Survivors include three sons, Clarence E. Conner of Tuscola, Michael (Martha) Conner of Virginia Beach, Va., and Bernie (Denise) Conner of Crivitz, Wis.; a daughter, Cathy Northway of Tuscola; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Naomi loved camping, but her family meant the most to her.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
