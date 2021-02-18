BEDFORD, Ind. — Naomi Delores McCrone, 78, of Bedford, Ind., formerly of Catlin, passed away at 6:02 a.m. Monday (Feb. 15, 2021) at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis.
Naomi was born on March 5, 1942, in Danville, the daughter of Claude and Mildred Bishop Doggett. She married Lawrence McCrone on July 19, 1960, in Danville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2010.
Survivors include one son, Larry J. (Perrie) McCrone of Ridge Farm; two daughters, Delores (Gary) McFadden of Bedford and Sherri May of Bedford; one sister, Sid Redmond of Fairmount; five grandchildren, Gary McFadden Jr., Sarah Enochs, Ashley Spaulding, Sydney May and Lucas May; 12 great-grandchildren, Kayne, Olivia, Alecia, Taylor, Alexis, Emily, Gary, Bennett, Ky, Noah, Wyatt and Aiden; and one great-granddaughter, Genesis.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori McCrone, three sisters and three brothers.
Naomi was known for her cooking and was famous for her fried chicken, scratch noodles, bread pudding and pies. She enjoyed watching John Wayne and Audie Murphy movies.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Eli Spaulding officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Masks and social distancing will be required for entrance into the funeral home. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.