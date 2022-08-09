LODA — Naomi A. Nuss, 91, of Lake Iroquois, Loda, passed away at 11:16 p.m. Friday (Aug. 5, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
The daughter of Alfred A. and Flossie M. Steele Swanson, Naomi was born June 17, 1931, at the family’s farm in Loda. She married Harold “Elzie” Nuss on Sept. 4, 1952, at the Loda United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Melissa Robbins of Paxton; three sons, Mitch (Beth) Nuss of Lake Iroquois, Loda, Matt (Sherri) Nuss of Russiaville, Ind., and Marty (Roxann) Nuss of Gibson City; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Carson; great-granddaughter, Sophia; two brothers, Harold and Donald; and one brother in infancy, Kenneth.
Naomi attended a country school for five years and graduated from Loda High School at age 16 in 1948. After raising her family, she worked in the Ford County treasurer’s office for 15 years before retiring.
She was a dedicated member of many organizations, including the Loda United Methodist Church. She was a Past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile. She was also a Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Naomi enjoyed crocheting, tending her flowers, birdwatching, dining out and traveling. But nothing meant more to her than spending time with her family, whose stomachs she lovingly kept filled, hearts she fiercely cheered on in celebration and supported in struggle and stories she carefully collected to build a history to pass on to the next generation.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, and funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Loda United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Loda United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.