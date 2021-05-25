URBANA — Narindar K. Aggarwal, 87, of Urbana passed away peacefully at home Saturday (May 22, 2021).
Narindar was born on Feb. 15, 1934, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab in India. He emigrated to the United Kingdom in 1956 and then to the United States in 1958, where he completed his master’s degree in library science at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kan. He married Indra Aggarwal on Oct. 15, 1962, in India, and eventually settled to Urbana in 1964, where he started his career at the University of Illinois. Narindar was brought to the University of Illinois to start the South and West Asian Department, and after more than 35 years working at the university, he retired in 2000 as professor emeritus of library science.
He is survived by his wife, Indra; son, Niraj (Mona) Aggarwal; daughter, Nisha Aggarwal; and grandson, Rithik Aggarwal.
