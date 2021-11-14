MONTICELLO — Natalie Susan McDowell, 54, of Monticello was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
All services are scheduled to be held at Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Monticello United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.
Natalie was born Feb. 1, 1967, in Decatur, to Kathleen (Brown) and James Mauck Sr. She married Brian D. McDowell on June 15, 1991, at First United Methodist Church in Sullivan.
Natalie attended Sullivan schools and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1985. She then attended Millikin University, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree in 1989. Natalie gave of her compassionate and caring nursing skills to patients in the Decatur Memorial Hospital pediatrics department, Lincolnland Visiting Nurses Association and Sullivan, Bement and Monticello school systems.
Natalie was a devoted and loving wife to Brian and mother to her sons, Andrew and Austin. She was a dedicated and attentive mother-in-law, daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, aunt and cousin.
Natalie was an incredibly upbeat and positive person. A smile and a ready laugh greeted everyone she met. Her energy knew no bounds. Natalie was active in Kirby Medical Center CrossFit and St. Jude’s runs. Natalie never missed her sons’ school activities or sports. Natalie loved the Illini, Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals because they were sons’ favorite teams.
Natalie was a person of great faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She lived her faith daily as a kind and loving person who touched many, many lives. Natalie was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church, where she served as director of youth ministry. Natalie led high-school and middle-school youth groups, planned and accompanied youth on numerous retreats and mission trips.
Natalie is survived by her husband, Brian D. McDowell of Monticello; sons, Andrew J. (Sarah) McDowell of Sullivan and Austin L. (girlfriend Lily Stromberg) McDowell of Normal; brothers, Dr. James (Patricia) Mauck of Elkhart, Ind., and Dr. Gregory (Kimberly) Mauck of Sullivan; sister, Cindy (Greg) Tarr of Sullivan; mother-in-law, Judy McDowell of Mahomet; sister-in-law, Kim (husband Jerry Long) Breckenridge of Mahomet; aunts and uncle, Linda and Grant Hoskins of Geff and Marlyn (Joe) Harrison of Fairfield; 17 nieces and nephews; nine grandnieces and grandnephews; 11 cousins; and friends too numerous to count.
Natalie was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen and James Mauck Sr.; father-in-law, Jerry McDowell; and brother-in-law, Steven Breckenridge.
Condolences may be offered to the family at mcmullinyoung.com.