CATLIN — Nathan Patterson Smoot, 45, of Catlin passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home due cardiovascular failure. He was a lifelong resident of the Catlin Community.
Nathan was born February 20, 1976, in Danville to Donald E. and Jackie Lorraine Patterson Smoot. He married Heather Mae Smoot on Oct. 16, 2016, at the Pollywog Association.
His daughter, Taylor Earles Smoot, was born Feb. 9, 2007, and was the pride and joy of Nathan’s life. Nathan cherished every moment with her and took great pride in watching her talented displays of multiple athletic abilities and her participation in school programs.
Survivors include his parents of Oakwood; his wife; his daughter, of Oakwood; two brothers, Seth (Laura) Smoot and Clayton Smoot; three aunts and uncles, Ronald (Kay) Smoot, Dianna (Kevin) Kirk and Kevin (Teresa) Smoot; seven cousins, Matt Smoot, Carrie (Brock) Burton, Jed (Tara Woodard) Smoot, Doug Kirk, Kim (Garett) Pabst, Ashley Clem, Kelli (Zach) Lyons; four nephews, Camden, Dylan, Ty, Bennett; and a niece, Ava.
Nathan attended Catlin Grade School and was class valedictorian in 1990. While in high school, Nathan was active in FFA, track, band, basketball, cross country, student council, drama club, VOTEC’s Electronics Program and the variety show. Nathan was elected as the Homecoming King his senior year and had the distinction of serving as class vice president all four years. He graduated in 1994.
After high school, Nathan attended Danville Area Community College and started working for Bolser’s Autobody in Catlin. He learned the auto-body repair trade while working there until the business closed. Nathan then worked at Tatman’s Collison Center in Urbana. While at Tatman’s, Nathan’s Grandma Marline became ill and Nathan interrupted his trade to care for his grandmother until her passing.
Nathan spent many hours with all his grandparents — Grandpa Tom and Grandma Marline, Grandma Susie and Grandpa Don, Great-Grandma Lillian and Great-Grandma Hattie (all deceased). Nathan, even as a child, was devoted to his family.
Nathan became the auto-body instructor at VOTEC during the 2002-03 school year. He was a highly regarded teacher and was well-liked by students and colleagues. When VOTEC closed in 2005, Nathan was employed by DACC to develop the Autobody Program. The program become quite successful and many of Nathan’s former students are employed in auto-related businesses throughout Vermilion County today. Nathan received Tenured Professor Status at DACC and was the lead instructor until the program was closed due to the state budget impasse of 2015-16.
After DACC, Nathan was a painter for Ceader’s Collision Repair and a salesman at Carmack Car Capitol. Nathan was especially known for his artistic vehicle painting skills and his multiple automotive certifications.
Nathan’s favorite hobbies were family, visiting with friends, fishing, gardening and mushroom hunting. He enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and having the ugliest sweater at the Cousins' Christmas Parties. He shared numerous good times at neighborhood barbecues cooking with his buddy Scott; and he religiously visited his next-door neighbors and special friends, Dale and Joy Campbell.
Nathan was an avid and skillful fly-rod fisherman. He fished many hours on the waters at the Pollywog Association and Leisure Time. He especially enjoyed trips to Canada with his grandpa Don, dad, Uncle Kevin, his brothers and cousin Matt to catch smallmouth bass and Northern Pike. If there was a mushroom to be found near his childhood home north of Catlin, Nathan would traipse the woods until he found it.
Nathan was generous, kind, and cared for others. He was a fun person known by many; he will be remembered by many; and Nathan will forever be in the hearts of the many people that knew and loved him.
Nathan’s family will gather for a private time of remembrance at Robison Chapel in Catlin to be officiated by Seth Smoot. Public graveside rites for all friends, former students, colleagues and family acquaintances will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Oak Ridge Cemetery on the west edge of Catlin. Pallbearers include Camden Smoot, Matt Smoot, Jed Smoot, Doug Kirk, Matt Streeter and Andy Price.
Memorials in Nathan’s memory should be made to Taylor Earles Smoot in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817.
Condolences may be offered online at robisonchapel.com.