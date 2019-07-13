DANVILLE — Nathan Smalls, 72, of Danville died Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at OFS HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Pastor Lucious Barber will officiate. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 311 N. Collett, Danville. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.