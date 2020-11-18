URBANA — Mr. and Mrs. Ryckman of Champaign County lost their beloved and precious son, Nathaniel Ryckman, on Oct. 26, 2020.
Nathaniel was a joy and a beam of light to all who spent time around him. He was giving, kind, thoughtful and hardworking. Nathaniel graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor of science degree. He then graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania with a master’s in management information systems, business intelligence and data analytics. His interests included culinary arts and animals.
Due to COVID-19, visitation was reserved for family. You are welcome to send condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Ryckman, C/O P.T., 1808 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802.