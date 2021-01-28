URBANA — Family and friends will gather at noon Thursday, Jan. 28, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, for graveside services for our beloved.
Navarn transitioned peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
She was born to Charles and Luville Watson, in Chicago. She was marriedd to the late Larry P. Welch and was a devoted member of Canaan Baptist Church.
Mavarn is survivred by her children, Marva L. Murray, Keith F. Murray, Karen E. Murray, Albert D. Murray, Nikkol N. (Steven) Camps and Von Marie (Derick) Anderson; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son.
Nvarn Welch was known by many as Nay or Oma. Her laugh was infectious, and her smile would brighten anyone's day. She enjoyed being with family and friends, listening to music and decorating. She loved being Oma, and her grandchildren brought her an endless joy. Nay lived a wonderful life and was very fortunate to be loved by so many. Thank-you, Nay, Oma, Mom, for loving us big.
Peryy's Twin City Mortuary, Champaign, was honored to have served the family of Mrs. Navarn Welch.