CHAMPAIGN — Neal Chamberlain, 85, of Champaign, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away shortly before noon on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home.
He was born on July 15, 1935, in Pittsfield, where he grew up on a farm and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1953. He attended the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a degree in agricultural engineering (mechanical) and met his wife of almost 63 years, Bernedine “Bernie” (Gernon), of St. Anne, who survives. They met and married at University Baptist Church in Champaign.
Neal worked as a design engineer at John Deere in Ankeny, Iowa; FMC in Hoopeston; Avco New Idea in Coldwater, Ohio; and then again at FMC in Hoopeston, where he retired in 1992 and then returned for several more years on a part-time basis. He led engineering teams in the design of both farm and factory machinery and has his name on at least 13 patents.
The real driving forces in his life, however, were family, church and serving others. He and Bernie are the parents of four children, all of whom survive: sons Craig Chamberlain (Elaine Bearden) of Savoy and Kent (Teri) Chamberlain of El Cajon, Calif.; and daughters Darla (Clint) Wilson of Champaign and Gina Chamberlain of Olympia, Wash.
In the United Methodist churches where they were members, Neal served in numerous leadership roles, taught adult Sunday school classes for many years and served as a Stephens minister. He also organized or participated in at least 30 work trips with youth and adults, many with the Appalachia Service Project or to northeastern Oklahoma.
In these and many other areas, he was prized for his combination of practical and people skills, his ready ear and his ever-present sense of humor. He was always up for a challenge, whether it was fixing a machine, building an addition or remodeling a kitchen, and was ready to work until the problem was solved.
In retirement, he enjoyed golfing, fishing at the family farm, coffee conversations with friends, travel, the Sunrise Rotary and following the Cardinals, Bears and Illini while continuing in many volunteer roles and helping all his kids with home projects big and small. His motto was, “If you rest, you rust.”
Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Sue (Easley) Chamberlain; as well as his brothers, Aaron Lee, Kyle and Tom; sister, Ruth Weil; and two other sisters who died early in childhood.
Surviving are sisters Esther Bowen of Jacksonville and Marilyn Mathews of Griggsville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are grandchildren Andrea, Courtney and Connor Chamberlain and Daniel, Aaron and Timothy Wilson.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign, with the Rev. Julia Melgreen officiating. Masks may be required. Parking is available behind the church. Time for visiting with the family will come after the service.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial gifts to either First UMC Champaign or the Hoopeston United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St., Hoopeston, in either case designated to support mission work trips. You can also honor Neal by donating to Carle Hospice or following his lead and becoming a blood donor.
