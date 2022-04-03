SEBRING, Fla. — Neal Moffitt Wright, 84, of Sebring, Fla., formerly of Monticello, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Bradford, the son of Oscar and Mabel Wright. Neal graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS in Ag Economics and an MS in Hog Marketing. He married Nina L. Logan on Aug. 11, 1962 in Urbana. He was an Army veteran and served in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for International Harvester for 15 years. In 1980, he moved his family to Monticello to own and operate a farm-equipment dealership, HSW Equipment Company in Bement. After selling their business in 1993, he and his wife continued to manage it until they retired in 1999.
He served on the Monticello Zoning Board and was an active member of Kiwanis Club and Monticello Church of Christ. He subsequently worked part time for Lubbers Farms and fully retired in 2006.
In retirement, he enjoyed spending mornings drinking coffee at the Ag Center, traveling, reading Western novels and visiting his children. In 2014, he and his wife moved to Sebring, Fla., where he was an active member of Sebring Parkway Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marion Wright Potter; and a brother, Oscar Gene Wright.
Survivors include his wife, Nina L. Logan Wright of Sebring, Fla.; two daughters, Jennifer (Martin) Miller of Greer, S.C., and Lori (Randy) Sanders of Madison, Miss.; four grandchildren, Chloe (Tyler) Nodine, Chip Miller, Clay Miller and Taylor Sanders; and one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Nodine.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Sebring Parkway Church of Christ, Sebring, Fla. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Dora Children’s Home, 301 W. 13th Ave., Mt. Dora, FL 32757, or Sebring Parkway Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
