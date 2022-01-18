MONTICELLO — Neil Anthony Cox, 62, of Monticello passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home.
Neil was born Feb. 6, 1959, in Decatur, the son of Neil Ray and Patricia Ann (Cripe) Cox.
Neil is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Cox of Nashville, Tenn.; a brother, John Cox of Sullivan; an uncle, Jim Cripe (Laurel) of Monticello; and his dear friend, Rosanna Davis of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Neil retired from Bridgestone/Firestone in Decatur. He was an avid fisherman and boater and mushroom hunter and loved '60s and '70s music.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Ingraham Cemetery, Ingraham.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.
Condolences may be offered