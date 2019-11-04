OAKWOOD — Neil Shannon Culpepper, 51, of Oakwood passed away at noon Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Neil was born Sept. 25, 1968, the son of Shirley Ann Trusler and John Wayne Culpepper, Belleville.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley (Ed) Dreher of Oakwood; one brother, Derek Sanders; three sisters, Andrea Culpepper, Cathi Saunders and Connie Cannon; one niece, Emily (Colton Murray) Cannon; three aunts, Patty Miller, Brenda Demos and Mary (Ed) Nuku; “beverage buddy” uncle, Wayne Trusler; grandmother, Louise Trusler; as well as several special cousins and close friends.
Neil was the owner of Culpepper Studios where he was a hairstylist for many years. He was a very giving and caring person and actively involved in several charitable organizations, including the Festival of Trees, Rock Camp for Kids, the American Red Cross and various animal rights organizations. Neil was the organizer for a masquerade ball for Reagan’s Rescue and a “Hair of the Dog” event for a dog shelter.
He loved his dog, Niko, and bringing his family and friends together for gatherings and events. Neil was always ready to celebrate and have a wonderful time with those he loved.
After exhausting all treatment options for a recent cancer diagnosis, he had prepared himself for the end. He was surrounded by loved ones and at peace when the final moment came.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Matt Hester officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Neil’s memory may be made to the family to offset expenses or to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice. Please join Neil’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.