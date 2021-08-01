Nelda Bower Aug 1, 2021 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Nelda Bower, 91, of Champaign died at 2:57 p.m. Thursday (July 29, 2021) at Country Health, Gifford.Private family services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos