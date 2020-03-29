URBANA — Nelda Imogene Boys was born July 20, 1925, in Herman, Knox County, the second child of Andrew Jackson Swank and Esther Fern (Sims) Swank. "Jean" died at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at University Rehab, Urbana.
Jean and her older sister, Marna, spent much of their childhood growing up in the DeLand area and Urbana in the care of their grandparents, Albert and Imogene Sims. She attended school in Urbana, including Thornburn Junior High.
On Feb. 21, 1942, Jean married William Earl Boys in Missouri. They lived briefly in Texas when Bill served in the military; Jean returned to Illinois when Bill was called to active duty. Together they raised six children in Cook and DuPage counties.
On March 15, 1953, Jean was baptized as one of Jehovah's Christian Witnesses. She was comforted by learning Bible prophesies of an end to suffering, the hope of a resurrection and paradise being restored to the earth.
She delighted in reading and studying the Bible and sharing her hope in God's promises with others. Revelation 21:3-4 was a favorite passage.
Her youngest son, Richard, died in 1977. Husband Bill died in 1983.
Survivors include her children, Joyce and Ronald in Illinois, Charles in Pennsylvania and Terri and Linda in Florida; and sister, Marna, and niece, Juanita (Robert) Licko, in Arizona. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include Jean's many spiritual friends. All express their appreciation for the caring staffs of Prairie Winds, Carle Foundation Hospital, University Rehab and Harbor Light Hospice.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Renner-Wikoff, Urbana. A local memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. May 16. Private burial will be in Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace.