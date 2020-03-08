DANVILLE — Nelda M. Keilholz, 86, of Danville passed away Friday (March 6, 2020) peacefully at home.
She was born April 12, 1933, in Bonnots Mill, Mo., the daughter of the late Fred J. and Annie (Kremer) Backes. She was married at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Frankenstein, Mo., on Feb. 12, 199, to Lawrence H. Keilholz; he survives.
Survivors include six children, Greg (Robin) Keilholz of Tulsa, Okla., Brad (Beth) Keilholz of Danville, Grace Beninato of Danville, Lisa Thomas of North Bend, Ohio, Alice (Jerry) Schuler of Bloomington and Ken (Lora) Keilholz of West Harrison, Ind.; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Jo Dudenhoeffer, Florence Dudenhoeffer and Rita Bonnot, all of central Missouri.
Nelda was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Agnes Backes and Bernadine Schulte.
She received her education in central Missouri. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City, Mo., St. Elizabeth Hospital, United Samaritans Medical Center and Carle Clinic in Danville, retiring after 23 years. She loved children and felt blessed with her large family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were considered special blessings. Her greatest joy was interacting with them.
She was active in all the activities of her family, especially church and school activities while they were growing up. She later involved herself in volunteering in the community: hospice; Senior Health Insurance Program, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Insurance; Audubon Society, which included monitoring Blue Bird Trails in the parks with Larry; Faith in Action; and an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
After many years of researching the Keilholz Family Roots, she and Larry published the Keilholz Family Tree: 1797-1997. It began as Larry’s project, but, as stated in the book, she too was soon caught in the genealogy web. She loved the great outdoors where the family spent many hours; especially when the children were growing up, and again with the grandchildren.
Nelda loved art and oil painting. There never seemed to be enough time as the family and others needs took precedence.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Nelda will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Loftus officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with a rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park. Nelda was a pro-life advocate and worker, therefore the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Women’s Held Center, 200 W. Williams St., Danville, IL 61832; St. Vincent de Paul; Carle Hospice Care; or Holy Family Catholic Church. Please join Nelda’s family in sharing photos and memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.