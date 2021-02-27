INDIANAPOLIS — Nelda Jo Vicars (Hicks), born in Fisher on Jan. 6, 1941, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Indianapolis.
For many years, she successfully managed a large doctor's office. She also owned for many years Hicks Trucking. Nelda was known as a very kind and giving person. Nelda will be missed by her family and friends. You could not ask for a better mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Vicars.
Nelda is survived by her sisters, Callene (Bill) Wagner and Brenda (Glenn) Reeser, as well as by her children and grandchildren, Lisa of Sedona, Ariz., Brent (Shawna and sons Bradley and Justin) and Brian (DeAnna and daughter Korrine).
A private memorial service will be held for her family. Donations can be made on behalf of Nelda to the Alzheimer's Association.