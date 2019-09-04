FARMER CITY — Nelle Downs Wilkes Rollins, 75, of Farmer City, formerly of Rantoul, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at the Farmer City Rehab Center.
Nelle was born on July 1, 1944, in Phoenix, Ariz., a daughter of Homer Downs and Betty Belle (Wilmoth) Wilkes. She married Jim Rollins in Rantoul. He passed away Aug. 29, 2009.
Nelle is survived by her daughter, Anne Drummond (Mike) of White Heath; sons, Tom Elliott of Champaign and Matt Elliott (Crystal) of Ozark, Mo.; grandchildren, Aaron, Alexandria, Jayden, Jacob, Novy, Kason and Willow; mother, Betty Wilkes of Surprise, Ariz.; brother, Andrew Wilkes (Patricia) of Ahwatukee, Ariz.; and sisters, Marie Wilkes (Mike Morias) of Peoria, Ariz., and Evelyn Ward (Allen) of Vidor, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband; grandson, Ryan Stricklin; and sister, Jane Wilkes.
Nelle was an optician for LensCrafters. She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church of Champaign. She was also an artist and made the stained-glass windows for the Temple Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lodge Church of God, Lodge. Interment will be held in Mackey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the White Heath Rec League in memory of Ryan Stricklin or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at 1-800-532-7667 or online.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.