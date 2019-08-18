URBANA — Nellie Irene Eyestone, 82, of Urbana passed away at 2 p.m., Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at the Tuscola Health Care Center in Tuscola.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral, 10 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Nellie was born on May 20, 1937, a daughter of Raymond and Mary (Clapp) Barcus. She married Hollis L. Eyestone on Aug. 27, 1966, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2001. Survivors include two sisters, Helen Schindler of Tempe, Ariz., and Barb (Syed) Asghar of Atwood; two brothers, Bob (Sandy) Barcus of Atwood, Sam (Rita) Barcus of Newman, and a brother-in-law, Arnold Jones of Pierson Station. Numerous nieces and nephews, and a special cousin, Jim (Linda) Clapp of Hammond, Ind.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hollis; a sister, Marjorie Jones; a brother, Jim Barcus; and two infant nephews.
Nellie graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1955 and Illinois Commercial College. She worked for Eisner and Busey Investments until her retirement. She was an avid Illini fan and had season football tickets for many years. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends.
Nellie’s family would like to thank the Tuscola Health Care Center and Carle Hospice for taking such wonderful care of our beloved sister.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice, Tuscola Health Care Center Activity Fund or the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.