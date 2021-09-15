RANTOUL — Nellie M. Lower-Foreman, 94, of Rantoul passed away Sunday (Sept. 12, 2021).
She was born in Cropsey on Jan. 3, 1927, to Jimmie and Laura (Hamilton) Jones. She married Merlin Duane Lower on Aug. 4, 1946, and the two farmed in the Paxton area for many years. After his passing, Nellie later married Edwin Foreman. He also precedes her in passing
Surviving are her daughter, Dianna (Donald) Rasmus; son, Steven Lower; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Merlin Duane Lower; and second husband, Edwin Foreman.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.