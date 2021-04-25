URBANA — Nellie May Manselle, 84, of Newman, formerly of Urbana, passed away Tuesday (April 20, 2021) at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Nellie was born in La Grande, Ore., the daughter of Fletcher and Vinnie (Mayer) McGee. She married Robert Merle Manselle on Oct. 14, 1955. He passed away on Feb. 5, 2006.
She is survived by her daughters, Barb (Larry) Needham of Pekin and Sandy Polyea of Darien; sons, Raymond (Kendra) Manselle of Urbana and Larry (Kim) Manselle of Florence, Ky.; and eight grandchildren, Larry Needham Jr., Michael Needham, Kristin (Ryan) Miller, Kara (Chris) Netherton, Vanessa (Jeremy) Dawson, Jessica Manselle, Missy (Shawn) Manselle and David Polyea.
Nellie entered the Air Force on Feb. 1, 1955, and met her husband, Robert, while stationed at Chanute Airforce Base, Rantoul. She also worked for The News-Gazette in bundle delivery. Nellie enjoyed sewing, baking, woodworking, photography, visiting with friends and traveling.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, April 26, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to services. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Military rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or Salt & Light Ministry.
The Nellie Manselle family would like to thank all who were Nellie’s caregivers. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.