DANVILLE — Nellie Kathryn Quillman, 96, of Brighton, formerly of Danville, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Robings Manor, Brighton.
Nellie was born on Aug. 15, 1924, the daughter of Wade and Minnie Brown, in Martinsburg, W.Va. She married William Quillman on May 10, 1947, in Lancaster, Pa., and he preceded her in death on March 28, 1998.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Carl) Coats of Granite City; three grandchildren, Todd Quillman and Sean Quillman, both of Danville, and Michaeleen (Tom) Gaskins of Alton; great-grandchildren, Andrew (Sarahgrace) Sivia of Perryville, Md., Mark Sivia of Bethalto, Caleb Sivia of Alton, Joshua Sivia of Spanish Lake, Mo., and Mikayla Cleary of Alton; as well as one great-great-grandchild, Lonnie Dean Sivia III of Perryville.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; one son, Donald Quillman; three brothers; and two sisters.
Nellie was a member of First Baptist Church in Danville, where she was active in the church, including teaching Sunday school, working with the Bus Ministry and singing in the choir and solos. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and, in her younger days, playing the organ, gardening, camping and traveling with her family.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Mark VerWay will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of service and/or visitation wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made in Nellie’s memory to First Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please join Nellie’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.